Wrong-way driver arrested, faces impaired charges in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Peterborough, Ont., is facing impaired driving and other charges following an incident on Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer witnessed a vehicle fail to stop for a red light in the area of Townsend and Rubidge streets.

Police say the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop as the vehicle travelled in the wrong direction on the one-way Park Street North before it finally came to a stop. The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving the wrong way — one-way traffic and failure to stop for a red light.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.