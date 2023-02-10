Halifax Transit driver ticketed after pedestrian struck in crosswalk by bus

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax Transit driver was ticketed for failing to yield to a pedestrian after a woman was struck in a crosswalk Friday morning.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Joseph Howe Drive and the ramp to Highway 102 around 7:15 a.m.

“A Halifax Transit bus driver was making a right-hand turn onto Highway 102 and struck a pedestrian. The woman was walking on Joseph Howe Drive in a marked crosswalk,” the release said.

Police said the woman was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and the bus driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.