Canada

Halifax Transit driver ticketed after pedestrian struck in crosswalk by bus

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 8:55 am
A Halifax Transit driver was ticketed for failing to yield to a pedestrian after a woman was struck in a crosswalk Friday morning.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Joseph Howe Drive and the ramp to Highway 102 around 7:15 a.m.

“A Halifax Transit bus driver was making a right-hand turn onto Highway 102 and struck a pedestrian. The woman was walking on Joseph Howe Drive in a marked crosswalk,” the release said.

Police said the woman was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and the bus driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

