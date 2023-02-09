Conservation authority urges caution for those in Grand River watershed

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Grand River Conservation Authority headquartered in Cambridge, Ont., has issued a water safety statement for the watershed.

The statement encourages the public to exercise caution around all waterways in and around Guelph and Kitchener with 20 to 30 millimeters of rain expected on Thursday.

In a news release, the GRCA says they don’t expect significant flooding to occur following this current weather system, however, river flows will be higher than normal for this time of year, especially in low-lying areas.

Parents are being encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.

Ice fishing is now closed at all Grand River Conservation Areas.

Story continues below advertisement

The water safety statement will remain in effect until Monday.