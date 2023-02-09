Police seek suspect after woman choked, robbed in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Feb. 2, at around 12:08 a.m., a woman was walking in the Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue east area when an unknown man approached her from behind.
Police said the man allegedly choked the woman and robbed her of her cellphone.
Officers are now searching for a man standing five-foot-ten in height with a medium build. He was seen wearing a dark-coloured coat, a hat, gloves, boots and light-coloured pants.
Investigators believe the man is also linked to two other similar incidents which occurred on Feb. 3 and Feb. 8.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
