Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect after woman choked, robbed in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 3:21 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Feb. 2, at around 12:08 a.m., a woman was walking in the Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue east area when an unknown man approached her from behind.

Read more: Man charged in connection with drug, firearm investigation in Toronto: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said the man allegedly choked the woman and robbed her of her cellphone.

Officers are now searching for a man standing five-foot-ten in height with a medium build. He was seen wearing a dark-coloured coat, a hat, gloves, boots and light-coloured pants.

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was robbed in Toronto,
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was robbed in Toronto,. Toronto police / handout

Investigators believe the man is also linked to two other similar incidents which occurred on Feb. 3 and Feb. 8.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Police arrest 4 suspects after series of robberies in York, Peel, Durham, Halton regions'
Police arrest 4 suspects after series of robberies in York, Peel, Durham, Halton regions
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultRobberyToronto crimeTPSCellphoneCell PhoneLawrence Avenue EastCellphone TheftBrimley RoadStolen cellphone
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers