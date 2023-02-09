Snowpack level in Okanagan at 121%, highest in province

Send this page to someone via email

Of all the regions in B.C., the Okanagan, with its mild winters, currently has the highest snowpack total in the province.

This week, the River Forecast Centre (RFC) released its monthly update on snowpack totals. Most regions in the province are well below average, but the Okanagan is one of three areas that exceeded 100 per cent.

As of Wednesday, the Okanagan was at 121 per cent of its normal snowfall total, with the Boundary region in second at 116 per cent and the Lower Thompson area in third at 115 per cent.

The only other region in triple digits was Upper Fraser West (Prince George) at 100 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Notably, on Jan. 7, the Okanagan was at 125 per cent, while the Boundary region was at 147 per cent.

Snow basin indices in B.C. and their percentage of normal as of Feb. 8:

Northwest: N/A

Stikine: 67 per cent

Liard: 68 per cent

Skeena-Nass: 86 per cent

Peace: 81 per cent

Upper Fraser West: 100 per cent

Upper Fraser East: 73 per cent

Nechako: 84 per cent

Central Coast: 88 per cent

West Road / Chilcotin: 98 per cent

Quesnel: 91 per cent

North Thompson: 68 per cent

South Thompson: 86 per cent

Lower Thompson: 115 per cent

Bridge: 64 per cent

Upper Columbia: 72 per cent

East Kootenay: 84 per cent

West Kootenay: 84 per cent

Boundary: 116 per cent

Okanagan: 121 per cent

Similkameen: 77 per cent

Skagit: 50 per cent

Lower Fraser: 71 per cent

South Coast: 73 per cent

Vancouver Island: 75 per cent

3:00 Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 8

On Feb. 1, the RFC said almost all areas of the province were below normal, noting that January was drier and warmer than normal, with temperatures ranging from one to four degrees above normal.

Story continues below advertisement

“The provincial average for the automated snow weather station sites is 81 per cent (dropping from 87 per cent on Jan. 1) and the Fraser River basin is 76 per cent of median (lowering from 82 per cent on Jan. 1),” said the RFC.

“By February 1st, on average, approximately two-thirds of the total seasonal snowpack has accumulated in a typical year.”

Looking ahead, the RFC says its forecast is calling for ongoing precipitation and snowpack numbers to increase, but noted there are “early concerns for drought extending into the spring and summer with below normal snow throughout many regions.”

But it also said that “with two or more months left for snow accumulation, seasonal snowpacks can still change based on weather patterns.”