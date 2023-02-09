Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Break-and-enter call leads RCMP to drugs, guns in rural Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 3:25 pm
A man and woman from Winnipeg have been arrested after RCMP say they found cocaine, meth and guns at a home in Rossburn, Man., over the weekend. View image in full screen
A man and woman from Winnipeg have been arrested after RCMP say they found cocaine, meth and guns at a home in Rossburn, Man., over the weekend. RCMP

RCMP say a Winnipeg man caught trying to break into a rural Manitoba home, reportedly to seek shelter from the cold, ended up leading police to a cache of drugs and guns.

Officers from the Russell RCMP branch were responding to a call about a break-and-enter in progress at a home on Main Street in Rossburn around 3 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Sawed-off shotgun, meth seized after police called for ‘family trouble’ at Winnipeg home

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

They say officers were told two suspects had been heard outside the home before one allegedly broke in. Both suspects fled on foot when the homeowner called police, RCMP say.

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg was found nearby and arrested.

Click to play video: 'Massive meth bust by police has wide-ranging impacts on Winnipeg: advocates'
Massive meth bust by police has wide-ranging impacts on Winnipeg: advocates

According to police, the suspect told officers he and the other suspect had tried to break into the home in an attempt to get out of the cold.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man, who was “clearly observed to not be dressed appropriately for the weather” and believed to be on drugs, was kept behind bars overnight and then released without charges.

In a release this week, though, RCMP said “information was received” during further investigation that led police to get a warrant and raid a home on Crocus Road in Rossburn Saturday.

Once inside the home police say they found roughly 188 grams of cocaine, 732 grams of meth, two loaded restricted guns, and other drug-related paraphernalia.

A 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, were arrested at the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police haven’t said what charges the pair are facing, but have said both have been released from custody on a promise to appear in Rossburn court in May.

Read more: Massive meth bust by police has wide-ranging impacts on Winnipeg: advocates

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Russell RCMP continue to investigate.

Rossburn is roughly 275 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg crimeCocaineDrug TraffickingCold WeatherMethGunsRural Crimerural Manitobaguns and drugsRussell RCMPMantioba RCMPRossburn
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers