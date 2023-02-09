Break-and-enter call leads RCMP to drugs, guns in rural Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a Winnipeg man caught trying to break into a rural Manitoba home, reportedly to seek shelter from the cold, ended up leading police to a cache of drugs and guns.

Officers from the Russell RCMP branch were responding to a call about a break-and-enter in progress at a home on Main Street in Rossburn around 3 a.m. Friday.

They say officers were told two suspects had been heard outside the home before one allegedly broke in. Both suspects fled on foot when the homeowner called police, RCMP say.

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg was found nearby and arrested.

According to police, the suspect told officers he and the other suspect had tried to break into the home in an attempt to get out of the cold.

Police say the man, who was “clearly observed to not be dressed appropriately for the weather” and believed to be on drugs, was kept behind bars overnight and then released without charges.

In a release this week, though, RCMP said “information was received” during further investigation that led police to get a warrant and raid a home on Crocus Road in Rossburn Saturday.

Once inside the home police say they found roughly 188 grams of cocaine, 732 grams of meth, two loaded restricted guns, and other drug-related paraphernalia.

A 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, were arrested at the home.

Police haven’t said what charges the pair are facing, but have said both have been released from custody on a promise to appear in Rossburn court in May.

Russell RCMP continue to investigate.

Rossburn is roughly 275 km northwest of Winnipeg.