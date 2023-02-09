Menu

Crime

Sawed-off shotgun, meth seized after police called for ‘family trouble’ at Winnipeg home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 1:44 pm
Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg police vehicle as seen in this file photo. Global News / File

Winnipeg police say a man pointed a loaded, sawed-off shotgun at officers who were called to a home in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood early Thursday.

Police, including the tactical support team, were called to the report of what investigators are calling “family trouble” at the home in the first 100 block of Kinver Avenue around midnight.

They say when police got inside a man pulled a sawed-off 12-guage shotgun from behind his back and pointed it at the officers.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after body discovered at Salvation Army in Winnipeg'
Police investigating after body discovered at Salvation Army in Winnipeg

The officers were able to take the gun out of the man’s hands and place him under arrest.

The shotgun was found to be loaded, and a search of the home found roughly four grams of meth, police said in a release later in the day Thursday.

A 29-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges, including possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a scheduled substance.

 

