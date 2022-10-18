Stolen documents, sawed-off shotgun, $1,600 of drugs seized: Winnipeg police

See more sharing options

Stolen documents, $1,600 of drugs, and a sawed-off shotgun were seized on Redwood Avenue on Tuesday, according to Winnipeg Police.

Officers went to a home in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue as part of a drug investigation and used a warrant to search the property.

As a result, a 34-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were taken into custody.

The following items were seized:

A sawed-off shotgun

21g of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $1,000)

3g of fentanyl (estimated street value of $600)

Stolen identity documents (previously reported stolen)

Stolen cheques (previously reported stolen)

The man remains in custody while the woman was released on an undertaking.

They face multiple charges between them.