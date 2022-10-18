Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen documents, sawed-off shotgun, $1,600 of drugs seized: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 1:44 pm
Stolen documents, $1,600 of drugs, and a gun were seized on Redwood Avenue Tuesday, according to Winnipeg Police. View image in full screen
Stolen documents, $1,600 of drugs, and a gun were seized on Redwood Avenue Tuesday, according to Winnipeg Police. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Stolen documents, $1,600 of drugs, and a sawed-off shotgun were seized on Redwood Avenue on Tuesday, according to Winnipeg Police.

Officers went to a home in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue as part of a drug investigation and used a warrant to search the property.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating after 3 men, 1 woman were stabbed over weekend

As a result, a 34-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were taken into custody.

The following items were seized:

Trending Now
  • A sawed-off shotgun
  • 21g of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $1,000)
  • 3g of fentanyl (estimated street value of $600)
  • Stolen identity documents (previously reported stolen)
  • Stolen cheques (previously reported stolen)

The man remains in custody while the woman was released on an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

They face multiple charges between them.

Click to play video: 'Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase'
Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase
CrimeWinnipeg policewinnipegDrugsWPSgun seizurestolen documentswinnipeg seizure
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers