Stolen documents, sawed-off shotgun, $1,600 of drugs seized: Winnipeg police

Stolen documents, $1,600 of drugs, and a sawed-off shotgun were seized on Redwood Avenue on Tuesday, according to Winnipeg Police.
Officers went to a home in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue as part of a drug investigation and used a warrant to search the property.
As a result, a 34-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were taken into custody.
The following items were seized:
- A sawed-off shotgun
- 21g of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $1,000)
- 3g of fentanyl (estimated street value of $600)
- Stolen identity documents (previously reported stolen)
- Stolen cheques (previously reported stolen)
The man remains in custody while the woman was released on an undertaking.
They face multiple charges between them.
