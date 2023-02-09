Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough driver, 19, charged in Armour Road collision that seriously injured 2 boys

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 12:48 pm
Two boys were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Armour Road in Peterborough on Dec. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Two boys were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Armour Road in Peterborough on Dec. 22, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A Peterborough man is facing several charges in connection with the Armour Road collision in late December 2022 that seriously injured two boys.

The two-car collision on Dec. 22 near Nicholls Oval Park occurred around 6:05 p.m. Police say three people were injured in one vehicle, including two boys who were both transported to Toronto-area hospitals with serious injuries.

Read more: Support pours in after 2 boys seriously injured in Armour Road crash in Peterborough

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the investigation into the collision led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Peterborough man on Wednesday.

The man was charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and one count of stunt driving — driving 40km/h more over the posted speed limit.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 2, police said Thursday

“Speed, weather, and traffic conditions at the time of the collision were all considered in connection with the investigation,” police stated.

A GoFundMe page created after the crash identified one of the victims as nine-year-old Jack Ayotte. The site has received more than $43,600 from its initial $15,000 goal.

Click to play video: 'GoFundMe supports family of one of 2 boys involved in Armour Road crash in Peterborough'
GoFundMe supports family of one of 2 boys involved in Armour Road crash in Peterborough
Peterborough Police ServiceDangerous DrivingStunt drivingPeterborough trafficDangerous Operation of a Motor VehicleArmour RoadArmour Road Crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers