Peterborough driver, 19, charged in Armour Road collision that seriously injured 2 boys

A Peterborough man is facing several charges in connection with the Armour Road collision in late December 2022 that seriously injured two boys.

The two-car collision on Dec. 22 near Nicholls Oval Park occurred around 6:05 p.m. Police say three people were injured in one vehicle, including two boys who were both transported to Toronto-area hospitals with serious injuries.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the investigation into the collision led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Peterborough man on Wednesday.

The man was charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and one count of stunt driving — driving 40km/h more over the posted speed limit.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 2, police said Thursday

“Speed, weather, and traffic conditions at the time of the collision were all considered in connection with the investigation,” police stated.

A GoFundMe page created after the crash identified one of the victims as nine-year-old Jack Ayotte. The site has received more than $43,600 from its initial $15,000 goal.