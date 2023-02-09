3-year-old Kindersley, Sask. girl dead in highway vehicle collision

A vehicle collision on Highway 21 near Kerrobert, Sask., Wednesday morning took the life of a three-year-old Kindersley girl.
On Feb. 8 at approximately 9:45 a.m. a minivan and an SUV collided.
The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a girl was taken by STARS with serious injuries.
A three-year-old girl in the minivan was declared dead at the scene by EMS.
The driver of the SUV was treated on scene for minor injuries.
Kindersley RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.
