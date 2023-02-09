Menu

Traffic

3-year-old Kindersley, Sask. girl dead in highway vehicle collision

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 12:27 pm
A vehicle collision on Highway 21 near Kerrobert Wednesday morning took the life of a three-year-old Kindersley girl. . View image in full screen
A vehicle collision on Highway 21 near Kerrobert Wednesday morning took the life of a three-year-old Kindersley girl. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A vehicle collision on Highway 21 near Kerrobert, Sask., Wednesday morning took the life of a three-year-old Kindersley girl.

On Feb. 8 at approximately 9:45 a.m. a minivan and an SUV collided.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a girl was taken by STARS with serious injuries.

A three-year-old girl in the minivan was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver of the SUV was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Kindersley RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

