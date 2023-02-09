Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough County OPP report ‘large increase’ in sextortion scams in area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 9:52 am
Photo of a person using a phone
Peterborough County OPP are warning the public about sextortion scams. AP Photo/Karly Domb Sadof

Peterborough County OPP are reporting a “large increase” in incidents of the sextortion scam being reported to police.

OPP issued a release on Thursday morning warning the public about the incidents.

Const. Joe Ayotte tells Global News Peterborough that the detachment has received reports of four incidents so far in February. He also referenced an announcement earlier this week by the Toronto Police Service and other services which issued a joint warning about a global financial sextortion crisis.

Read more: ‘It’s an epidemic’: Sextortion and online crimes against youth spike dramatically

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Considered a form of online blackmail, a sextortion suspect deceives victims, often beginning with causal online conversations on a social media site. The chats become sexual and the victim is asked to send sexually explicit photographs of themselves.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Victims are then extorted for money or more photos, or the suspect threatens to expose the explicit photos online to the victim’s friends, family and co-workers.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is also reporting an increase in the number of sextortion cases, OPP say.

Police encourage victims of this type of exploitation or similar crimes to report the incident.

Police say the Canadian Centre for Child Protection on average receives 200 sextortion reports per month through Cybertip.ca, with 87 per cent of sextortion incidents reported affecting boys.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police shares tips on how not to fall victim to sextortion'
Kingston Police shares tips on how not to fall victim to sextortion
FraudPeterborough CountyScamPeterborough County OPPSextortionCanadian Anti-Fraud Centreblackmail
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers