Crime

Man faces assault charge after knife pulled on off-duty officer, Niagara police say

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 9:49 am
Police have charged a Niagara Falls man for pulling a knife on an off-duty peace officer during an arrest at the Oakwood Drive Walmart on Feb. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Police have charged a Niagara Falls man for pulling a knife on an off-duty peace officer during an arrest at the Oakwood Drive Walmart on Feb. 9, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing charges after pulling a knife on an off-duty police officer at a Walmart in Niagara Falls, Ont. on Wednesday, police say.

Niagara police say the incident happened when a woman was being arrested by security, with the aid of the peace officer, leaving the Oakwood Drive store around 6:30 p.m. with unpaid items.

A male acquaintance pulled a knife and threaten to stab the off-duty officer when the female attempted to evade arrest.

A 47-year-old Niagara Falls man is facing four charges including assaulting an officer and assault with a weapon.

The 41-year-old woman, also from Niagara Falls, is facing a theft charge.

Both are set to appear before a St. Catharines court on March 3.

AssaultTheftNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara FallsNiagara RegionAssault on a Police Officerassult in niagara fallsoakwood drive
