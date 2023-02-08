Male pedestrian taken to trauma centre after being struck in Mississauga, Ont.

A pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Tenth Line and Tacc Drive in Mississauga for reports a male pedestrian had been struck.
The driver remained at the scene, according to police.
Police said he was taken to a trauma centre in an ambulance. The call came just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tenth Line was closed immediately after the incident between Tacc Drive and Southwind Road.
