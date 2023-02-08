Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Male pedestrian taken to trauma centre after being struck in Mississauga, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 9:56 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Tenth Line and Tacc Drive in Mississauga for reports a male pedestrian had been struck.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Read more: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Read next: Before and after satellite photos reveal devastation of Turkey earthquake

Police said he was taken to a trauma centre in an ambulance. The call came just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Tenth Line was closed immediately after the incident between Tacc Drive and Southwind Road.

Advertisement
Collisionpeel regional policeMississaugaPeel RegionPRPMississauga collisionTenth LineTacc Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers