Canada

Turkey earthquake: Canada sending assessment team to weigh in on additional support

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'How countries mobilizing to help Syria and Turkey is providing hope to those impacted'
How countries mobilizing to help Syria and Turkey is providing hope to those impacted
Earthquakes are an unstoppable force of nature, but how people set aside their differences while responding to tragedy can restore our faith in humanity. This is proving to be true once again following one of the deadliest earthquakes in recent memory. Eric Sorensen explains how the international community is uniting to help Turkey and Syria, and how that's providing a beacon of hope during grim times.

A senior government official says a Canadian military assessment team is on its way to Turkey in the wake of a devastating earthquake that’s killed thousands.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan was expected to formally announce the deployment of the Canadian Disaster Assessment Team this evening.

The senior official, who spoke on background pending Sajjan’s official confirmation, said the team consists of a handful of military and Global Affairs officials.

The official underscored that the deployment of the team does not automatically guarantee a further deployment of Canadian resources to the country.

The earthquake, which razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria on Monday, is one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade and the federal government is facing criticism that the window to help with rescue efforts is closing.

Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel and Canadian humanitarian aid workers with charitable organizations were arriving Wednesday

Click to play video: 'Canada’s humanitarian aid in Turkey and Syria'
Canada’s humanitarian aid in Turkey and Syria

Defence Minister Anita Anand said late Tuesday that the federal government had not ruled out sending a Disaster Assistance Response Team, to help with the recovery effort, but that it was working to figure out what would be most useful.

The assessment team would recommend whether to send additional support, such as a DART.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government would match funds donated to Canadian Red Cross relief efforts up to $10 million on top of an initial aid package of $10 million.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

