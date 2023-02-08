Menu

Crime

1 arrested after firearms, ammunition seized at Omemee area residence: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 5:09 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

A man from Omemee, Ont., faces firearm-related charges following an investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

According to police, as part of the investigation on Feb. 2, OPP located the accused and executed a search warrant at a residence east of the village of Omemee.

Investigators located and seized four guns, including a loaded handgun, and “hundreds” of rounds of ammunition.

The 33-year-old man from Omemee was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

His name was not released.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later this month, OPP said.

The arrest involved members of the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, Mobile Crisis Response Team, Crisis Negotiator and OPP Central Region Tactics and Rescue Unit.

Kawartha LakesGunsFirearmsCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPOmemeeweapons chargesKawartha Lakes OPPFirearms investigationfirearm arrest
