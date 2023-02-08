1 arrested after firearms, ammunition seized at Omemee area residence: OPP

See more sharing options

A man from Omemee, Ont., faces firearm-related charges following an investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

According to police, as part of the investigation on Feb. 2, OPP located the accused and executed a search warrant at a residence east of the village of Omemee.

Investigators located and seized four guns, including a loaded handgun, and “hundreds” of rounds of ammunition.

The 33-year-old man from Omemee was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

His name was not released.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later this month, OPP said.

The arrest involved members of the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, Mobile Crisis Response Team, Crisis Negotiator and OPP Central Region Tactics and Rescue Unit.