Crime

Winnipeg cops round up suspects in serial break-ins, robberies

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 4:32 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

Two men are behind bars after an investigation into several break-and-enter incidents at Winnipeg businesses, police say.

The suspects are connected to four break-ins to Pembina Highway restaurants and three retail business break-ins in the same area, from late January through Tuesday.

Items reported stolen range from cash to computer equipment to cash registers and tools.

Read more: Man, woman charged in prolific Winnipeg break-in spree

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

Police caught up with the duo Tuesday after they allegedly stole a pair of cash registers from a business.

A search of their homes, both on Carrigan Place, turned up stolen property, as well as articles of clothing and accessories investigators have linked to the incidents.

Click to play video: 'Avoiding property crimes'
Avoiding property crimes

In an unrelated arrest, police raided a Simcoe Street home Tuesday and arrested a Winnipeg man they suspect of involvement in more than a dozen commercial robberies and break-and-enter incidents dating back to last November.

The thefts, which include items as varied as multiple snowblowers, fireplaces, an ice auger, gift cards, and cash, totalled more than $30,000 in value, police said. Damage caused by the break-ins is estimated at more than $23,000.

Police said they also searched a second residence linked to the man, 32, and found clothing that was worn during the offences.

The suspect has been charged with five counts of robbery, nine counts of breaking, entering and theft, 10 counts of theft under $5,000, as well as breaking and entering with intent, and resisting a peace officer.

He was detained in custody.

CrimeWinnipeg policeRobberyWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegBreak-insWinnipeg Break-ins
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

