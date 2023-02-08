Menu

Crime

Student injured after altercation involving scissors at Roseneath Centennial Public School

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 2:54 pm
A student was injured after an altercation involving scissors at Roseneath Centennial Public School on Feb. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
A student was injured after an altercation involving scissors at Roseneath Centennial Public School on Feb. 6, 2023. Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

A student suffered minor injuries after an altercation with another student brandishing scissors at Roseneath Centennial Public School in Roseneath, Ont.

According to a letter issued Tuesday by principal Mary Jane Corradetti, on Monday a student brought a pair of scissors onto the schoolyard at the beginning of the school day.

Read more: Teachers calling on Ontario to fund training, hire staff to address school violence

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

“Following a dispute with another student, (the student) used them to harm the student,” said Corradetti.

She said when staff were made aware of the incident, the scissors were seized and “action was taken to ensure the safety of students.”

She did not indicate the age or grades of the student and victim. Located on County Road 45, about 30 kilometres north of Cobourg, the school serves more than 190 students ranging from kindergarten to Grade 8.

She says the investigation continues and is being addressed to ensure ongoing student safety.

Corradetti said the student was harmed and as part of the school’s response, it is working with the victim’s family to provide “follow-up resources and support.”

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students is, and continues to be, our highest priority,” the letter concludes.

Northumberland OPP said officers attended the school but would not provide further details “given the age of the parties involved.”

Click to play video: 'School safety top of mind after another shooting inside a Toronto school'
School safety top of mind after another shooting inside a Toronto school
Northumberland CountyKawartha Pine Ridge District School BoardRoseneathSchool violenceSchool AttackScissorsStudent AssaultRoseneath Centennial Public Schoolscissors attack
