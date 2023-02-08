Student injured after altercation involving scissors at Roseneath Centennial Public School

Send this page to someone via email

A student suffered minor injuries after an altercation with another student brandishing scissors at Roseneath Centennial Public School in Roseneath, Ont.

According to a letter issued Tuesday by principal Mary Jane Corradetti, on Monday a student brought a pair of scissors onto the schoolyard at the beginning of the school day.

“Following a dispute with another student, (the student) used them to harm the student,” said Corradetti.

She said when staff were made aware of the incident, the scissors were seized and “action was taken to ensure the safety of students.”

She did not indicate the age or grades of the student and victim. Located on County Road 45, about 30 kilometres north of Cobourg, the school serves more than 190 students ranging from kindergarten to Grade 8.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the investigation continues and is being addressed to ensure ongoing student safety.

Corradetti said the student was harmed and as part of the school’s response, it is working with the victim’s family to provide “follow-up resources and support.”

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students is, and continues to be, our highest priority,” the letter concludes.

Northumberland OPP said officers attended the school but would not provide further details “given the age of the parties involved.”