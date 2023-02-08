Alberta RCMP officer seriously injured during call in Thorhild area

An RCMP officer sustained “serious, non-life-threatening injuries” during a scene call at a home in Thorhild, Alta., on Tuesday afternoon.
Redwater RCMP responded to a call for service at a residence at around 4 p.m., an RCMP spokesperson told Global News.
“During the call for service, an officer received serious, non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP said. The spokesperson did not provide details about the nature of the call or how the officer was injured.
The officer was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and remains in stable condition.
A spokesperson for STARS said its team was called at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to the Thorhild area. They transported a 33-year-old man “with injuries consistent with an edged weapon” to the University of Alberta Hospital. He was in serious but stable condition at the time, STARS said.
A 48-year-old woman was taken into custody, RCMP said.
Thorhild is about 86 kilometres north of Edmonton.
More to come…
