4 teens arrested after armed incidents in Moose Lake, Man.

Four teens were arrested and taken to the RCMP detachment in The Pas, Man., Monday after reports of people firing bear spray from a moving vehicle driving around the Moose Lake community.

Police said they received reports that the occupants of an SUV were also spotted waving a gun, and may have been involved in an attempted abduction earlier that day.

The vehicle was seen on Provincial Road 287, headed west toward The Pas, when officers tried to pull it over. With the help of a spike belt, police say they stopped the vehicle and arrested the four suspects — all between the ages of 14 and 18 — without incident.

A search of the vehicle — which had been reported stolen — turned up knives, bear spray and drug paraphernalia, police said.

RCMP in Moose Lake and The Pas continue to investigate.