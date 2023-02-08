Menu

Health

Turkey earthquake: WHO deploying delegation, supplies to impacted region

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 8, 2023 10:55 am
How countries mobilizing to help Syria and Turkey is providing hope to those impacted
Earthquakes are an unstoppable force of nature, but how people set aside their differences while responding to tragedy can restore our faith in humanity. This is proving to be true once again following one of the deadliest earthquakes in recent memory. Eric Sorensen explains how the international community is uniting to help Turkey and Syria, and how that's providing a beacon of hope during grim times.

The World Health Organization is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Turkey and Syria after Monday’s devastating earthquake.

It will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies, one of which is already on its way to Istanbul, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Wednesday.

“The health needs are tremendous,” said Dr Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative for Syria.

(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

