Tractor-trailer rear ends car on Hwy 401 in Toronto sending 3 men to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police say three men in their 20s are in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto involving a tractor-trailer.
Police said the overnight crash on Wednesday happened on Highway 401 near Leslie Street.
A car slowed down due to construction when a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of it pushing it into the guardrail, police said.
Investigators said three men, ages 23, 25 and 29, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Photos released by OPP show significant damage to the front and back ends of the car and heavy front-end damage to the truck.
The highway lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened.
