Traffic

Tractor-trailer rear ends car on Hwy 401 in Toronto sending 3 men to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 9:16 am
Photos from the crash scene on Highway 401 near Leslie Street in Toronto on Feb. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Photos from the crash scene on Highway 401 near Leslie Street in Toronto on Feb. 8, 2023. Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police say three men in their 20s are in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto involving a tractor-trailer.

Police said the overnight crash on Wednesday happened on Highway 401 near Leslie Street.

A car slowed down due to construction when a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of it pushing it into the guardrail, police said.

Investigators said three men, ages 23, 25 and 29, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Photos released by OPP show significant damage to the front and back ends of the car and heavy front-end damage to the truck.

The highway lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

