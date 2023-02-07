Woman, 69, dies after being hit by SUV in crosswalk on northeast Calgary street

Send this page to someone via email

A 69-year-old woman who was hit by an SUV while crossing a street in northeast Calgary on Tuesday morning later died of her injuries.

The collision happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of 68 Street N.E. and 12 Avenue N.E., between the neighbourhoods of Abbeydale and Marlborough Park.

Calgary police believe the woman was in a marked crosswalk, going across 68 Street N.E., when she was hit by a southbound a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 62-year-old man.

The SUV came to a stop on the south side of the crosswalk and the driver remained at the scene, police said.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken in life-threatening condition to hospital, where she later passed away.

Neither excessive speed or impairment are considered to be factors in this collision, but police said the driver failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk is.

No charges have been laid. The Calgary Police Service Traffic Section continues to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.