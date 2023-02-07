Vernon, B.C. RCMP searching for woman missing over a month

See more sharing options

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for over a month.

Police are searching for Selina Peters, who was last seen in Vernon, B.C., on Jan. 4.

The 32-year-old is described as five-feet-two-inches tall and about 130 pounds.

Peters has blonde hair, however, it may currently be dyed.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Peters is asked to contact local police or Crimestoppers.