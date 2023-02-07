Menu

Crime

Vernon, B.C. RCMP searching for woman missing over a month

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 11:04 pm
32-year-old Selina Peters has been missing since January 4.
32-year-old Selina Peters has been missing since January 4. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for over a month.

Police are searching for Selina Peters, who was last seen in Vernon, B.C., on Jan. 4.

The 32-year-old is described as five-feet-two-inches tall and about 130 pounds.

Peters has blonde hair, however, it may currently be dyed.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Peters is asked to contact local police or Crimestoppers.

