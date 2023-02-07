Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta introduces new agri-processing tax credit

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 7:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta introduces new agri-processing tax credit'
Alberta introduces new agri-processing tax credit
The Alberta government announcing a tax credit Tuesday for large-scale investment in the Agri-processing industry. As Quinn Campbell reports, the province hopes it will help diversify the economy and create jobs.

Alberta’s food manufacturing sales reached a record $20.1 billion in 2021. Now, a move by the provincial government is hoping to drive that number even higher.

“We are here to send a clear message to potential investors across North America and the world. We have heard from Alberta’s producers and processors that we need to do more to help grow our provinces agri-processing industry,” said Nate Horner, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation.

Read more: Pea protein company puts down roots with new Lethbridge facility

Read next: Chinese spy balloon: U.S. Navy releases up-close photos of debris recovery

The Alberta Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit will give a 12 per cent non-refundable tax credit to corporations that make a minimum capital investment of $10 million or more to to build or expand agri-processing facilities in Alberta.

Horner said the specifics of the tax credit are still being ironed out, but believes it will benefit all aspects if the agriculture sector.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you assume that anything that takes a raw agricultural commodity and changes it and adds value in some way, that fits the model,” added Horner.

Horner said the goal is to draw even more business to the province: “This is for new investment — that could mean expansion of current facilities, but that is the intention, this is for new investment.”

In 2021, the food sector was the largest manufacturing industry in the province.

Finance Minster Travis Toews said the success in the ag sector played a role last week, when Alberta saw its credit rating improve.

“Just over a week ago, Moody’s Investor Service upgraded Alberta’s credit rating and Alberta’s strong economy is one of the factors that influenced that rating change, good news, good news for all Albertans,” added Toews.

Read more: Cavendish Farms opens new frozen potato plant in Lethbridge

Read next: Amateur metal detectorist uncovers incredibly rare 500-year-old royal pendant

The province said global demand for food is expected to increase by up to 56 per cent in 2050 and this new tax credit will ensure Alberta is set up to grow the economy and help feed the world.

Related News
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAgricultureAlberta GovernmentAlberta economyFarmingAlberta jobsAlberta agriculturegovernment of albertaFood manufacturingAlberta tax creditAlberta Agri-Processing Investment Tax CreditAlberta Agriculture jobsAlberta food manufacturing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers