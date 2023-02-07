Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. makes Sept. 30 ‘Day of Reconciliation’ a paid stat holiday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. founder of Orange Shirt Day looks to the future'
B.C. founder of Orange Shirt Day looks to the future
The residential school survivor who first launched Orange Shirt Day in the B.C. interior in 2013 says National Truth and Reconciliation Day will grow in importance in time. Global's Paul Johnson talked to Phyllis Webstad about the local campaign that turned into a national movement – Sep 30, 2022

The B.C. government announced Tuesday that Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, will be a paid statutory holiday in the province.

Labour Minister Harry Bains introduced the bill in the legislature Tuesday, saying the holiday will be observed this September and every Sept. 30 afterward.

Read more: B.C. First Nations concerned that Sept. 30 isn’t a provincial statutory holiday

Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone

This follows the federal government’s decision in 2021 to declare Sept. 30 a national holiday.

Last year, British Columbia’s First Nations said they were deeply concerned that B.C. had not made Sept. 30 a statutory provincial holiday.

In a statement, the First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) said that B.C. “has so far failed to designate September 30th a statutory holiday marking the profound horrors of residential schools, and the enduring needs for healing and honour of survivors, commemoration and widespread public education.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hundreds commit to truth and reconciliation at UBC intergenerational march'
Hundreds commit to truth and reconciliation at UBC intergenerational march

The statement continued, saying, “The ongoing recoveries of missing and unidentified graves at former residential school sites have brought to public attention the immense trauma, violence, and abuse perpetrated against Indigenous children, as well as deep-rooted systemic racism across Canadian institutions and public sectors.”

The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was first declared in 2021.

According to the federal government, “the day honours the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.”

– with files from Global News’ Doyle Potenteau 

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Advertisement
ReconciliationNational Day for Truth and ReconciliationBc Stat HolidayBC day for reconciliationbc reconciliation day stat holidayBC stat holiday reconciliationday of reconciliation bc stat holidaynational truth and reconciliation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers