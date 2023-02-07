Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

February 11 – McGuire Financial

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted February 7, 2023 12:49 pm
McGuire Financial View image in full screen
A DIFFERENT KIND OF FINANCIAL ADVICE. McGuire Financial

Today’s financial climate isn’t what it used to be – people are living longer, goals have changed and economic factors like rising interest rates and inflation are influencing the way Canadians save, invest and plan.

Whether your retirement is around the corner or in the distant future, knowing how to adapt to the current markets is key to your financial well-being.

Trending Now

Discover what Canadians have been doing for decades, to maximize their cash, minimize taxes to Protect the Safety and Security of their money.

Join Glen Zacher on Talk To The Experts, this Saturday  at a special time of 4:00pm on 630 CHED.

630 CHED Talk to the Expertsfinancial planningMcGuire Financial630 ched mcguire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers