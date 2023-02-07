Menu

Canada

Quebec police say former health authority worker made fake COVID-19 vaccine documents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2023 12:07 pm
Deborah Kapinga, 31, of Brossard, Que., south of Montreal, has been charged with one count of forgery and one count of unauthorized use of a computer. View image in full screen
Deborah Kapinga, 31, of Brossard, Que., south of Montreal, has been charged with one count of forgery and one count of unauthorized use of a computer. CANADIAN PRESS

Quebec anti-corruption police say a former employee of a Montreal health authority is facing criminal charges for allegedly creating fake proof-of-vaccination documents for COVID-19.

Deborah Kapinga, 31, of Brossard, Que., south of Montreal, has been charged with one count of forgery and one count of unauthorized use of a computer.

Mathieu Galarneau, a spokesman for the anti-corruption unit known as UPAC, says Kapinga made the fake documents in April 2022.

Read more: Quebec anticorruption squad kept busy this year investigating fake vaccine passports

Galarneau says Kapinga is the fourth person to face criminal charges for making false COVID-19 documents, adding that UPAC has another 40 investigations open into the illegal use and production of fraudulent vaccine passports.

Kapinga, who was an employee of the health authority in south-central Montreal, is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

While Canada no longer requires travellers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, countries such as the United States continue to oblige visitors to be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDCOVID-19 VaccineCanada COVID-19Quebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusUPACCOVID-19 vaccine passportQuebec anti-corruption unitQuebec COVID passportMontreal health authority
© 2023 The Canadian Press

