Quebec police say former health authority worker made fake COVID-19 vaccine documents

Quebec anti-corruption police say a former employee of a Montreal health authority is facing criminal charges for allegedly creating fake proof-of-vaccination documents for COVID-19.
Deborah Kapinga, 31, of Brossard, Que., south of Montreal, has been charged with one count of forgery and one count of unauthorized use of a computer.
Mathieu Galarneau, a spokesman for the anti-corruption unit known as UPAC, says Kapinga made the fake documents in April 2022.
Read more: Quebec anticorruption squad kept busy this year investigating fake vaccine passports
Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone
Galarneau says Kapinga is the fourth person to face criminal charges for making false COVID-19 documents, adding that UPAC has another 40 investigations open into the illegal use and production of fraudulent vaccine passports.
Kapinga, who was an employee of the health authority in south-central Montreal, is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.
While Canada no longer requires travellers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, countries such as the United States continue to oblige visitors to be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Comments