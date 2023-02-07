Toronto FC confirms signing of Norwegian international defender Sigurd Rosted

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto FC added to its backline Tuesday, signing Norwegian international defender Sigurd Rosted.

The move was expected after Brondby IF, Rosted’s previous club in Denmark, said farewell to the 28-year-old centre back on its official Twitter account last week, saying the defender was travelling to Toronto “to negotiate his personal terms.”

Toronto, at the time, said nothing has been finalized yet.

The MLS club confirmed the move Tuesday, saying Rosted has signed a three-year deal with an option for 2026 using targeted allocation money.

“Sigurd is an experienced centre-back who has shown his leadership and intelligence while playing at a high level in a strong European league,” Bob Bradley, Toronto’s head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We are very excited to add Sigurd to our group as we know he is excited for this new challenge and to represent our club.”

Rosted made 101 appearances in all competitions over four seasons with Brondby in the Danish top tier with five goals. He saw action in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League and won the 2020-2021 Danish Superliga title.

Rosted has earned five caps for Norway, scoring in his senior debut in a 1-0 win over Albania in a March 2108 friendly.

The Oslo native started his career as a youth with Kjelsas IL where he made his debut in the Norwegian second division in May 2012 at the age of 17. He moved to Sarpsborg 08 FF, another Norwegian club, in 2015, before joining Belgium’s KKA in January 2018, transferring to Brondby in the summer of 2019.

At close to six foot three, Rosted adds height as well as experience and is a threat at set pieces.

Toronto, which tied a franchise-worst by conceding 66 goals last year, has already added goalkeeper Sean Johnson, centre back Matt Hedges and fullback Raoul Petretta in the off-season in a bid to bolster its defence.

Goalkeepers Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg, who shared the starting job in recent seasons, have moved on to D.C. United and Atlanta United, respectively. Veteran centre backs Chris Mavinga and Doneil Henry are wearing the colours of the Los Angeles Galaxy and Minnesota United.

In all, 11 players from last year’s first team roster have moved on after a 9-18-7 season that saw TFC finish 27th in the then-28-team league.

Other newcomers this season are goalkeeper Tomas Romero and veteran Norwegian forward Adama Diomande. Toronto also welcomed attacking midfielder Victor Vazquez back into the fold after a four-year absence.

TFC is currently in Palm Springs, Calif., preparing for its opener Wednesday at the Coachella Valley Invitational pre-season tournament against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Toronto opens the regular season Feb. 25 at D.C. United.