Kalnins named as new commissioner of Intercounty Baseball League

Send this page to someone via email

The Intercounty Baseball League has a new man in charge.

The league’s executive announced on Monday that Ted Kalnins has been named as their new commissioner.

Kalnins works as a personal and litigation lawyer. He was a former IBL player having played in Hamilton in 2001 and with the London Majors from 2006 to 2009.

Kalnins was also a member on the board of directors at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame (2012-2017).

In a news release, president of the Welland Jackfish and IBL executive board member Ryan Harrison says Kalnins brings an amazing track record of business success, and a deep understanding of baseball.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the selection of Kalnins was the result of a thorough search process of a deep pool of candidates from multiple areas of the industry.

Kalnins takes over from John Kastner who served as IBL commissioner from 2013 to 2022.

The 2023 Intercounty Baseball League season begins on Thurs. May 14.