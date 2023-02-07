2 pedestrians taken to hospital after being struck by vehicles in Toronto

Two pedestrians were taken to hospital after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents in Toronto on Monday, police say.
Toronto police said the first incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. in the Jane Street and Ardagh Street area.
Police said a 76-year-old man was driving a white Mercedes-Benz headed westbound on Ardagh Street.
Officers said a 77-year-old woman was crossing the street from the west side to the east side of Jane Street.
According to police, the traffic light was green for westbound traffic on Ardagh Street.
“The driver commenced his left turn and struck the woman in the crosswalk,” officers said in a news release.
Police said the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the driver remained at the scene.
The second incident occurred at 10:32 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Florence Avenue area.
Police said a 38-year-old man was driving a Hyundai four-door sedan southbound on Yonge Street at Florence Avenue.
Officers said a 73-year-old man was crossing from the east side to the west side of Yonge Street at the traffic lights.
Police said the driver allegedly struck the man in the intersection.
According to police, the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding either incident can contact police or Crime Stoppers.
