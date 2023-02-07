Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 pedestrians taken to hospital after being struck by vehicles in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 11:35 am
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. A teenage boy was in hospital after being stabbed on a public transit bus in the city's west end, Toronto police said Wednesday evening.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. A teenage boy was in hospital after being stabbed on a public transit bus in the city's west end, Toronto police said Wednesday evening.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Two pedestrians were taken to hospital after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents in Toronto on Monday, police say.

Toronto police said the first incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. in the Jane Street and Ardagh Street area.

Police said a 76-year-old man was driving a white Mercedes-Benz headed westbound on Ardagh Street.

Read more: 3 injured after car gets stuck under transport truck in Brampton crash

Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone

Officers said a 77-year-old woman was crossing the street from the west side to the east side of Jane Street.

According to police, the traffic light was green for westbound traffic on Ardagh Street.

Trending Now

“The driver commenced his left turn and struck the woman in the crosswalk,” officers said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver remained at the scene.

The second incident occurred at 10:32 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Florence Avenue area.

Police said a 38-year-old man was driving a Hyundai four-door sedan southbound on Yonge Street at Florence Avenue.

Officers said a 73-year-old man was crossing from the east side to the west side of Yonge Street at the traffic lights.

Police said the driver allegedly struck the man in the intersection.

According to police, the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto PoliceTrafficTPSPedestrian StruckToronto trafficpedestrians struckToronto Pedestrians Struck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers