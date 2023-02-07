Peterborough area man arrested in connection to Port Hope drugstore theft

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection to a theft at a drugstore in Port Hope, Ont., last fall.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, on Oct. 31, 2022, officers launched an investigation for a theft and breaking out incident at the Pharmasave on Ontario Street.

Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video and appeals were made to the public to identify the man.

View image in full screen Police have made arrest in connection to a theft and breakout at a drug store in Port Hope, Ont., on Oct. 31, 2022. Port Hope Police Service

Police say on Feb. 3, members of the Peterborough Police Service made an arrest in the investigation.

Perry Fawm, of the Peterborough area, was arrested and charged with breaking out and failure to comply with probation.

The investigation is ongoing as police suspect other individuals may be involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Hope Police Service at 905-885-8123 ext. 3 or email phps@phps.on.ca or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) .