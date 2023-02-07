Vehicle crashes into Circle K convenience store in Peterborough

See more sharing options

No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a convenience store in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at a Circle K convenience store at the corner of Aylmer and McDonnell streets.

Crews found a vehicle had struck a propane storage container and the storefront, smashing a large window.

The propane cylinders were relocated to the store’s parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital but injuries were not considered serious.

A sign on the door says the business is temporarily closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

More to come.