Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Vehicle crashes into Circle K convenience store in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Vehicle crashes into Circle K store in Peterborough'
Vehicle crashes into Circle K store in Peterborough
No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into the front of a Circle K convenience store in Peterborough on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the store at the corner of Aylmer and McDonnel streets. The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution. The crash is under investigation.

No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a convenience store in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at a Circle K convenience store at the corner of Aylmer and McDonnell streets.

Read more: Car crashes into pole in south end of Peterborough

Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone

Crews found a vehicle had struck a propane storage container and the storefront, smashing a large window.

Trending Now

The propane cylinders were relocated to the store’s parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital but injuries were not considered serious.

A sign on the door says the business is temporarily closed.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

More to come.

Peterborough Police Servicepeterborough crashPeterborough trafficAylmer StreetCircle KCircle K Peterboroughcrash into Circle KPeterborough traffi
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers