Vehicle crashes into Circle K convenience store in Peterborough

No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a convenience store in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at a Circle K convenience store at the corner of Aylmer and McDonnell streets.
Crews found a vehicle had struck a propane storage container and the storefront, smashing a large window.
The propane cylinders were relocated to the store’s parking lot.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital but injuries were not considered serious.
A sign on the door says the business is temporarily closed.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.
More to come.
