Canada

Quebec’s pension fund manager buying 50% stake in Montreal’s A25 toll bridge for $355M

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2023 9:26 am
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Feb. 6
The Feb. 6, 2023 edition of Global News at 5:30 on Global Montreal.

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has signed an agreement with Transurban to acquire a 50 per cent stake in the A25 Concession, a toll road and bridge network in Montreal.

The deal is valued at $355 million.

The A25 toll bridge serves northeastern Montreal and eastern Laval.

The 50 per cent stake will give CDPQ co-control of the A25 Concession.

CDPQ says it is its second major partnership with Transurban following its 2021 investment in WestConnex, an Australian road infrastructure project.

The A25 deal is expected close by March 31, subject to closing conditions.

LavalCaisse de depot et placement du QuebecQuebec trafficCDPQQuebec infrastructureQuebec pension fund managerMontreal bridgeMontreal Highway 25A25 ConcessionA25 toll bridgeWestConnex
© 2023 The Canadian Press

