Guelph police warn of scammers going door-to-door

Even though scammers often use sophisticated means to get at people’s money, some still begin with a simple knock on the door.

Police in Guelph, Ont., are warning residents to be vigilant when someone comes to their door unannounced selling a product or service.

Despite provincial law that’s been in place since March 1, 2018, prohibiting unsolicited, door-to-door sales of certain household appliances, police say there has been an increase in scams involving high-pressure and aggressive sales tactics happening in the city and across the province.

They say they typically involve residents being pressured to purchase products or sign up for services they might not want or need.

Police say victims are often told that their current products are unsafe or that the household might realize increased energy efficiency with the installation of a new product. They say scammers will use incentives such as cashback or efficiency compensation rewards in order to get victims to buy in.

Police say victims often end up losing thousands of dollars and in turn, the fraudsters will then pretend to be representing a firm that will offer financial assistance. They say the result often sees the victim lose even more of their hard-earned money to the scammers.

Guelph police want residents to know that they have rights under Ontario’s Consumer Protection Act.

Residents can protect themselves and their family members in the following ways:

Ask for photo ID and get the name of the person and company you are dealing with.

Consider installing a camera at your front door to have video of any fraudulent transactions.

Request documentation on all transactions or contracts and take time to educate yourself on the options available to you. Don’t feel pressured to make a decision on the spot.

Research before you sign anything, agree to anything, or invest your money. Don’t sign anything without getting your own legal advice, and always read the fine print.

Never share personal information or copies of any bills, financial statements, or other private information.

Don’t let anyone enter your home unless you have invited them and/or you have taken steps to verify who they are. If you are unsure, seek assistance from a family member or friend.

For contracts signed at your home, you have a cooling-off period. Consumers in Ontario have the right to cancel a contract for any reason within a 10-day period. For water heater contracts, there is a 20-day cooling-off period.

If you believe you or a family member may be a victim of fraud, contact, the Guelph Police Service non-emergency line at 519-824-5154, or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.