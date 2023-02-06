West Kelowna, B.C. McDonalds being sued in trip-and-fall incident

Send this page to someone via email

A McDonald’s in West Kelowna is being sued by a Vernon woman who was left injured after falling on the establishment’s property.

Susan Lynne Doble claims she was walking across the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Gellatly Road in West Kelowna on March 16, 2022, when she tripped and fell, leaving her injured.

The plaintiff says her injuries included cuts to both hands, an abrasion to her right knee, headaches and injuries to both wrists, her left thumb, both hips, her chest and her ribs.

As a result of these injuries, she claims she can no longer perform regular household duties and has lost the enjoyment of life.

The retiree also states in the suit, submitted Feb. 1, that the incident is due to the restaurant’s negligence, and that the property was not maintained sufficiently.

The lawsuit also indicates that because of the injuries sustained, Doble is at a higher risk of future injury.

Doble continues to receive medical care as a result of the injuries, and while it is not clear how much financial compensation she is seeking, it does state that she is looking for relief for “general and special damages.”

At this time, Mcdonald’s has not filed a formal response to the claim.