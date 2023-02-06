Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s devastating’: Manitobans with family affected by earthquake call for international aid

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 8:01 pm
Click to play video: '‘It’s devastating’: Manitobans with family affected by earthquake call for international aid'
‘It’s devastating’: Manitobans with family affected by earthquake call for international aid
Manitobans with loved ones overseas are gutted by the news and heartbreaking scenes in areas of Syria and Turkey devastated by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Global's Rosanna Hempel reports.

Manitobans with loved ones overseas are gutted by the news and heartbreaking scenes in areas of Syria and Turkey devastated by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which struck in the early hours of Sunday morning local time.

Muhammad Khoja is in shock, trying to connect with family and friends uprooted by collapsing buildings in the cities of Kahramanmaraş and Osmaniye in southeastern Turkey.

Read more: More than 1,300 killed after powerful earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria

Read next: Deadly Turkey earthquake exposes dangers of major fault lines below

“We don’t sleep because the earthquake started at 4:30 a.m. Turkish time, around 8:30 evening (Sunday).”

Khoja, a Syrian refugee living in Winnipeg, had initially fled to Turkey with his wife – their families and friends are now coping with another disaster.

Syrian refuge in Winnipeg View image in full screen
“We don’t sleep,” Syrian refugee Muhammad Khoja tells Global News on Monday. Khoja and his wife both have family and friends living in cities devastated by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Randall Paull / Global News

His brother told him the scenes are worse than what they witnessed while escaping Syria more than 10 years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s stronger than that,” Khoja said.

His loved ones aren’t hurt, but they’re staying outside in parks and in the streets until the aftershocks settle, unsure whether their homes are still standing, Khoja said.

Click to play video: 'Powerful earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria, killing thousands'
Powerful earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria, killing thousands

Syrian and Turkish officials say at least 3,400 people are dead, and they fear the death toll will continue to climb.

Trending Now

Read more: Deadly Turkey earthquake exposes dangers of major fault lines below

Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

Allan Emre’s family is also among those navigating the aftermath in Adana, Turkey.

“Nobody’s in the buildings. Everybody’s sheltering in the cars, and unfortunately, Turkey doesn’t get much snow, but right now we have snow,” Emre, a Kurdish-Turkish-Canadian living in Winnipeg, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Many left their homes wearing light clothing and slippers, without blankets or winter coats, he said.

“The conditions are very dire,” Khoja said. “It’s extremely cold. It’s rainy. It’s snowy.”

Click to play video: '‘We are really scared’: Syrians react to deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake amid rescues'
‘We are really scared’: Syrians react to deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake amid rescues

Emre finally got through to his loved ones after hours of trying and learned his mother-in-law survived being trapped in her home.

“It took them about eight hours to break the door and rescue her and her son. Unfortunately, some other family members are not as lucky.”

Emre said his wife’s nephew and his family all died under the rubble.

“It’s devastating. It’s hard,” he said. “(To) not be able to help and not be able to even travel to where they are is extremely difficult.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Turkey earthquake: More than 2,600 dead as Trudeau says Canada ‘stands ready’ to help

Read next: China admits 2nd surveillance balloon flying over Latin America is theirs

Emre doesn’t know how people will manage with little fuel, power and water, especially in places outside major centers, which may not get help right away, he said.

The region also saw millions of refugees settle there after fleeing conflict in Syria.

“Another disaster on top of a disaster,” Emre said. “It doesn’t look good.”

Khoja also worries refugee applications to Canada, including his wife’s mother’s, will be delayed even further. They’ve been waiting about four years due to setbacks brought on by the pandemic.

Khoja said he hopes help comes swiftly as Syria, Turkey and the international community work to rebuild what’s been lost.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada stands ready to provide assistance.

— with files from The Canadian Press

International aidKahramanmarasOsmaniyeAdanaAllan EmreEarthquake in Syria and TurkeyManitobans with family affected by earthquakeMuhammad KhojaWinnipeggers call for earthquake relief
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers