Manitoba spends nearly $225K to improve eating disorder treatment

Manitoba is spending $224,667 to extend capital at the child and Adolescent Eating Disorders Program at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg (HSC), Community Wellness Minister Janice Morley-Lecomte announced on Monday during Manitoba’s inaugural Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

“Eating disorders and disordered eating can have serious physical, psychological and social consequences,” said Morley-Lecomte.

“Our government continues to take concrete action to ensure Manitobans whose lives are affected by eating disorders and disordered eating have timely access to the resources and supports that meet their diverse needs.”

The money is going to be used to hire a nurse therapist and social worker to support up to 80 additional families every year in the hospital-based program.

Additionally, Manitoba is spending $610,000 on ongoing funding for an expansion of HSC’s Adult Eating Disorders Program.

“Eating disorders have a significant and devastating impact on a person’s physical, social, academic, vocational and psychological well-being.” said Dr. Louis Ludwig, medical director of the Adult Eating Disorders Program at HSC Winnipeg.

“They affect families, friends and loved ones, and have little regard for gender, age or socioeconomic status,”

As well, more than $300,000 in continuing annual funding will support the Provincial Eating Disorder Prevention and Recovery Program (PEDPRP) at Women’s Health Clinic, which offers outpatient, community-based treatment including individual and group therapy in addition to dietitian services.

With the addition of this money, the province now provides a total of more than $1.1 million for the treatment of eating disorders.