Canada

Quinte West, Ont. man charged in stabbing

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 12:08 pm
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a man following a report of a stabbing.

On Feb. 4, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Quinte West OPP say they responded to a disturbance at a residence, where it was reported that someone had suffered apparent stab wounds.

The victim required medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say one person was arrested at the home.

A 32-year-old from Quinte West has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario court of justice in Belleville.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceStabbingBellevilleQuinte WestTrentonQuinte West stabbingTrenton stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

