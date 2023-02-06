Quinte West, Ont. man charged in stabbing

The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a man following a report of a stabbing.
On Feb. 4, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Quinte West OPP say they responded to a disturbance at a residence, where it was reported that someone had suffered apparent stab wounds.
The victim required medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say one person was arrested at the home.
A 32-year-old from Quinte West has been charged with assault with a weapon.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario court of justice in Belleville.
