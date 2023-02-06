Ski relay raises $16.8K for CMHA’s Garden Homes project in Peterborough to tackle homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

A ski relay in late January raised more than $16,000 to assist a project to support those at risk of homelessness in Peterborough.

On Monday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association announced that a ski relay on Jan. 22 raised $16,800 for its Garden Homes project.

The relay, featuring 11 teams and 40 skiers and donors, was hosted by Wild Rock Outfitters, Ashburnham Ale and Kawartha Nordic. The event was held at the Kawartha Nordic Ski Club near Apsley in North Kawartha Township and surpassed the $15,000 goal.

The funds will support the Garden Homes project, which aims to support vulnerable individuals who are at risk of homelessness in the Peterborough area by providing custom-built housing for individuals or small families.

Story continues below advertisement

CMHA HKPR chief executive officer Mark Graham says the project is the first of its kind in the region.

We are speechless! Sunday's 8-hour relay raised over $16,700 in support of mental health. So many thanks to the supporters, organizers, volunteers and skiers. Check out the top fundraisers https://t.co/0m5UtctzQf See you all next year! @cmhahkpr pic.twitter.com/8CASOPlvSp — Kawartha Nordic (@KawarthaNordic) January 23, 2023

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of event organizer John Hauser, Wild Rock Outfitters, Kawartha Nordic, and Ashburnham Ale House,” said Graham. “The funds raised through the ski relay will go a long way in helping us launch the Garden Homes Project. Thanks to this fundraiser, we have now reached our fundraising target and are able to purchase the first Garden Home.

“We would also like to thank all who participated in the event and those who donated, especially event sponsors and top fundraisers Cambium and Dynacast Peterborough.”

Hauser, a Kawartha Nordic club board member, says the turnout and fundraising tally highlights the desire to help.

Story continues below advertisement

“I believe the success of this fundraiser shows how much the people of Peterborough care about the issue of homelessness in our city, I’m so pleased,” he said.