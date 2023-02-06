Arson squad investigating another fire in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Send this page to someone via email

A commercial building in the West Island was the target of an apparent arson attack early Monday morning.

The damage caused by the fire was not significant and there were no injuries, according to Montreal police.

Around midnight, a citizen alerted police officers on patrol that he had just seen flames inside the establishment located on Saint-Charles Boulevard, at the intersection of Pierrefonds Boulevard.

Police found that the front window had been broken and a fire was burning inside. They contacted the fire department immediately.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

They found an incendiary object inside. The investigation was referred to the SPVM arson squad.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.