Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Arson squad investigating another fire in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 9:16 am
The Montreal Police Arson Squad are investigating a fire at a commercial building in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Monday, February 6, 2023. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police Arson Squad are investigating a fire at a commercial building in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Monday, February 6, 2023. Brayden Jagger Haines

A commercial building in the West Island was the target of an apparent arson attack early Monday morning.

The damage caused by the fire was not significant and there were no injuries, according to Montreal police.

Around midnight, a citizen alerted police officers on patrol that he had just seen flames inside the establishment located on Saint-Charles Boulevard, at the intersection of Pierrefonds Boulevard.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘Devastating’ fire rips through strip mall in Montreal’s West Island

Read next: Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

Police found that the front window had been broken and a fire was burning inside. They contacted the fire department immediately.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

They found an incendiary object inside. The investigation was referred to the SPVM arson squad.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

 

West IslandSPVMArsonpierrefondsMontreal fireMontreal arsonRoxboroSt. Charles
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers