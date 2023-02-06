Consortium president ‘hopeful and optimistic’ Bulldogs will be back after Hamilton redevelopment

Send this page to someone via email

The head of the private operator that’s taken over managament of FirstOntario Centre insists his group wants the Bulldogs to return to Hamilton once a multi-million-dollar renovation is complete.

Hamilton Urban Precinct Entertainment Group (HUPEG) president PJ Mercanti says they’re “hopeful and optimistic” they will be able to work out a deal with the Bulldogs, who are on the cusp of securing a multi-year deal to play in Brantford, Ont.

“We’ve got a long relationship … with the Bulldogs and their foundation,” Mercanti told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“We’ve got nothing but respect and admiration for Mr. Andlauer and the Bulldogs, so we’re hopeful to be able to welcome them back to a newly renovated arena.”

The Hamilton Bulldogs maybe a step away from moving to Brantford for three seasons amid the estimated $100-millon renovation of the 38-year-old arena set for this year .

Brantford city councillors will consider a proposal from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) franchise on Tuesday night, which includes investments to upgrade the city’s Civic Centre, which currently holds only around 3,000 spectators.

Mayor Kevin Davis told Global News last week that the arrangement would see the city contribute some $3 million towards the upgrades, with no impact to taxpayers.

The total upgrade package is set for an estimated $7.5 million, with some of the spending coming from Bulldogs ownership.

A staff report is recommending council approve the move and renovations be funded via a casino reserve fund.

Davis said upgrades “should have been done long ago” and that reaching out to the Bulldogs in November 2022 provided the platform to justify getting to it.

“In some ways we have neglected that building and we haven’t made the kind of investments to make sure the building stays current,” Davis said.

“So, that’s why I say these renovations and upgrades we’re looking at … this is going to be the catalyst doing that.”

The deal would allow for additional three one-year renewals and a renaming of the squad to the Brantford Bulldogs.

Bulldogs owner Michael Andlauer told Global News last week HUPEG did say in January they wanted the team back when the new facility is operational but says there’s “nothing concrete.”

“There’s nothing in writing. There’s no lease, nothing of the sort,” Andlauer told 900 CHML’s Hamilton Today.

“I haven’t seen any designs or or anything that would indicate that there’s something concrete, just a desire to have us back.”

Mercanti says the “most efficient way” of quickly completing the renovations is to vacate tenants since “working around existing activities” would slow the process down.

The timeline for the start and finish of the project is still not public, but likely to commence in late summer once FirstOntario honours commitments to Disney on Ice in mid-March, as well as the Canadian Country Music Awards and Shania Twain, both set for June.

Mercanti says the latter activations are an example of a business group hoping to attract more reservations on a regular basis, boasting a modern “world class” venue.

Specifics of the venue’s design, which enlists aid from the Oak View Group run by former president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Tim Leiweke, are also not clear.

Mercanti hopes to answer those questions for Andlauer when more details are available.

“We do look forward to presenting him with more information over the course of the immediate future with regards to what a return to the arena looks like,” Mercanti said.

“We’re hopeful that it works for him and for the arena.”

A more concrete timeline of the development is also something the city and Mayor Andrea Horwath hope to see soon following the “disappointment” expressed in a statement released last week on the pending move .

“I encourage the Bulldogs and HUPEG to work on a timeline for their return to what will be a modern, state-of-the-art arena in Hamilton,” Horwath said in a statement sent to Global News.