Residents evacuated after early morning fire in downtown Hamilton apartment

Residents of an apartment were evacuated early Monday morning amid a blaze inside a complex in downtown Hamilton.

Hamilton fire says flames did “significant” damage to a suite during a call around 2 a.m. at Hunter Street West and Queen Street South.

There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Firefighters have contained and extinguished a fire inside an apartment at 205 Hunter St W #HamOnt. Residents were evacuated as a precaution during operations. No injuries to any occupants. Fire damages are significant. Cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time. pic.twitter.com/KElaABR8pk — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) February 6, 2023

Firefighters investigate weekend blaze on Barton Street East

An early Saturday morning fire at a building on Barton Street East under renovation is being investigated, firefighters say.

The blaze started early in a two-storey building just across the street from a similar fire a week ago at Barton Street East just west of Birch Avenue.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed there was a fire taking place on the roof area of the building with fire and smoke visible on their arrival,” a Hamilton fire spokesperson said in an email.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Hamilton fire says there are no indications the blaze is connected to a similar blaze Jan. 30 at a building under construction on Barton Street east between Milton and Stirton streets.