Fire

Residents evacuated after early morning fire in downtown Hamilton apartment

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 8:19 am
Firefighters extinguished a blaze inside an apartment at 205 Hunter St. W. in Hamilton early Feb. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters extinguished a blaze inside an apartment at 205 Hunter St. W. in Hamilton early Feb. 6, 2023. @HamiltonFireDep / Twitter

Residents of an apartment were evacuated early Monday morning amid a blaze inside a complex in downtown Hamilton.

Hamilton fire says flames did “significant” damage to a suite during a call around 2 a.m. at Hunter Street West and Queen Street South.

There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Firefighters investigate weekend blaze on Barton Street East

An early Saturday morning fire at a building on Barton Street East under renovation is being investigated, firefighters say.

Trending Now

The blaze started early in a two-storey building just across the street from a similar fire a week ago at Barton Street East just west of Birch Avenue.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed there was a fire taking place on the roof area of the building with fire and smoke visible on their arrival,” a Hamilton fire spokesperson said in an email.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Hamilton fire says there are no indications the blaze is connected to a similar blaze Jan. 30 at a building under construction on Barton Street east between Milton and Stirton streets.

