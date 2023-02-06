Menu

Politics

Throne speech starts off B.C. legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier’s priorities in Monday’s throne speech'
Premier’s priorities in Monday’s throne speech
David Eby is preparing for Monday's throne speech, which will be his first as B.C. Premier. Global's Keith Baldrey has a preview of what we can expect.

British Columbia’s economy will be a key focus for politicians as they return to the legislature for the spring sitting.

Premier David Eby says economists are predicting a “global slowdown and potentially recession” and his government is focused on keeping the economy strong by building trade relationships and supporting businesses.

The session starts with a speech from the throne today, which Eby says will outline the government’s key priorities of health care, housing, public safety and the economy.

However, Eby won’t be there for the start of the session.

He’ll be travelling to Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting a first ministers’ meeting to try to work out an agreement with the provinces and territories for increased funding for health care.

Click to play video: 'Laying out the BC NDP’s legislative plan'
Laying out the BC NDP’s legislative plan

B.C. house leader Ravi Kahlon says the government has plans to introduce more than two dozen pieces of legislation during the session, which is set to conclude in May.

The government will table its budget at the end of the month.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

