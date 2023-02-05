Menu

Canada

Penticton RCMP confirm body of missing senior, Doreen Abbott, has been discovered

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 10:40 pm
Penticton RCMP confirm body of missing senior, Doreen Abbott, has been discovered - image View image in full screen
Courtesy: RCMP

Penticton RCMP confirms that the body of 89-year-old Doreen Abbott has been discovered.

The senior has been missing for the past 10 days.

Abbott left her home on the evening of Jan. 27 to visit a friend, but she did not arrive.

Read more: Search continues for 89-year-old Penticton, B.C. woman: RCMP

Her car was found a couple of days later on Greyback Mountain Road.

RCMP believes Abbott turned up the road by mistake, and her car got stuck in the snow.

Late Sunday afternoon, RCMP issued a news release stating that Abbott’s body had been located.

Police are continuing to investigate, but criminality is not suspected.

