Penticton RCMP confirm body of missing senior, Doreen Abbott, has been discovered

Penticton RCMP confirms that the body of 89-year-old Doreen Abbott has been discovered.

The senior has been missing for the past 10 days.

Abbott left her home on the evening of Jan. 27 to visit a friend, but she did not arrive.

Her car was found a couple of days later on Greyback Mountain Road.

RCMP believes Abbott turned up the road by mistake, and her car got stuck in the snow.

Late Sunday afternoon, RCMP issued a news release stating that Abbott’s body had been located.

Police are continuing to investigate, but criminality is not suspected.