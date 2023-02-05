Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - The West Block – Episode 20, Season 12

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

By Staff Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 3'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb. 3
Global News at 6 Halifax from February 3, 2023.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth, but have offered few details.

Read more: N.S. and N.B. shatter temperature records, crews respond to fires and broken water pipes

Read next: Looking for a used car? Everything to know about Canada’s cooling market

In a media release Saturday night just before midnight, HRP said officers were on the scene of a suspicious death investigation “in the vicinity” of Lahey Road. Police further cautioned people to avoid the area while they were on scene.

Trending Now

In an update on Sunday, HRP said there was no further information being released. An update was “likely” on Monday.

 

Halifax Regional PoliceSuspicious DeathHRPDartmouth Suspicious DeathLahey RoadLahey Road Dartmouth
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers