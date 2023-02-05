Halifax police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth, but have offered few details.
In a media release Saturday night just before midnight, HRP said officers were on the scene of a suspicious death investigation “in the vicinity” of Lahey Road. Police further cautioned people to avoid the area while they were on scene.
In an update on Sunday, HRP said there was no further information being released. An update was “likely” on Monday.
