Fire

London, Ont. fire crews, police investigate east-end house fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 5, 2023 2:42 pm
London Fire Department (FILE PHOTO). View image in full screen
London Fire Department (FILE PHOTO). Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

London, Ont., police say officers and the London Fire Department are working to determine what might have caused a house fire in the city’s east end Sunday.

Police say around 11:10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a blaze at a home in the 1000-block of Trafalgar Street. Police were unable to provide the exact address.

Two people were evacuated and suffered no injuries.

The fire was extinguished.

Police say it’s unclear whether the blaze is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information can call London police 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

