The West Block – Episode 20, Season 12

Record lows shatter temperature records in Ontario during cold snap

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 3:11 pm
John Harris, from Pontypool, Ontario clears snow around ice hut on Pigeon Lake in central Ontario Friday February 3, 2023. Frigid temperatures are expected to continue through tomorrow in Ontario and eastwards. View image in full screen
John Harris, from Pontypool, Ontario clears snow around ice hut on Pigeon Lake in central Ontario Friday February 3, 2023. Frigid temperatures are expected to continue through tomorrow in Ontario and eastwards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Record temperatures were recorded in several parts of Ontario in recent days, breaking previous lows as far back as 1923.

Environment and Climate Change Canada shared the deep freeze figures on Twitter.

At Algonquin Park, a record low of negative 41.5 C was noted on Saturday, beating the previous record of negative 38.3 C in 1923. Algonquin Park was than the South Pole.

Read more: Cold snap: What to know as parts of Canada braces for extreme winter weather

Bancroft also hit a new low with negative 40.6 C, freezing out its previous 1988 temperature of 38.9 C.

Pembroke, North Bay, Brockville and Sudbury all recorded new records of minus 33.3 C or lower. Their temperatures wiped out freezes set between 1923 and 1970.

Ottawa International Airport recorded a low of 33.1 C — 3.1 C colder than the previous 1948 record.

