Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - The West Block – Episode 20, Season 12

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

MLA Tracy Allard announces she won’t seek reelection in the spring

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 12:24 pm
Tracy Allard sworn in as minister of Municipal Affairs Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. View image in full screen
Tracy Allard sworn in as minister of Municipal Affairs Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Global News

Grande Prairie UCP MLA Tracy Allard announced Saturday that she will not be seeking reelection in the spring.

Allard made the announcement in a letter to her constituents that was posted on her social media. In the letter, she also publicly announced she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in March 2020 — right as the COVID-19 pandemic commenced.

She said the neurodegenerative disease is something she is managing, but does not align with the lifestyle of a political politician.

Read more: Danielle Smith quietly appoints Tracy Allard as civil liberties parliamentary secretary

Read next: ‘Not the first time’ a Chinese surveillance balloon passed over U.S.: ambassador

“I have decided not to seek reelection and to step away from the public life to focus on my health and my family,” Allard said in the letter.

Trending Now

Allard did not have the smoothest stay in office. She received public backlash and lost her position as municipal affairs minister, after taking a trip to Hawaii against pandemic travel regulations two years ago

Story continues below advertisement

She was then quietly appointed parliamentary secretary of civil liberties by Premier Danielle Smith in December.

Allard said it has been a “tremendous honour” to serve the Grande Prairie community since she took office in 2019.

HealthElectionUCPProvincial ElectionGrande PrairieMLAParkinson's DiseaseTracy AllardreelectionCivil liberties parliamentary secretary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers