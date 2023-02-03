B.C.’s South Coast hit with heavy winds causing power outages, ferry troubles

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy winds across B.C.’s South Coast have affected ferry services and electricity.

Environment Canada issued a heavy wind warning for the region as it said winds up to 90 km/h were recorded Friday afternoon.

“A frontal system crossing the south coast will bring strong southeast winds 60 gusting to 90 km/h this afternoon, followed by a burst of strong southwest winds 60 gusting to 90 km/h Friday evening,” the warning said.

The warning was issued for the Strait of Georgia including East Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast, and southwestern sections of Metro Vancouver near the water.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” Environment Canada staff said.

“Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong crosswinds.”

As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, roughly 15,000 BC Hydro customers were without power with most located in the Lower Mainland, especially Surrey.

BC Hydro issued a warning to British Columbians to call 9-1-1 if a downed or damaged power line is spotted. People are also advised to stay back at least 10 metres as well.

BC Ferries has had intermittent delays and cancellations Friday due to the adverse weather.

As of 6:30 p.m., sailings had resumed services but most were running on revised schedules due to delays and earlier cancellations.

BC Ferries’ passengers are advised to check the latest conditions and status of sailings online.

The high winds are expected to taper off Friday evening.

⚠️ #TravelAdvisory ⚠️

A wind warning from @EnvironmentCa is in effect.

