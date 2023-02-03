Police seek suspects after stabbing in downtown Toronto

See more sharing options

One person has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday at around 6:42 p.m. in the Dundas Street West and Bay Street area.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene.

More to come…

