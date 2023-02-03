Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspects after stabbing in downtown Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 7:52 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

One person has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday at around 6:42 p.m. in the Dundas Street West and Bay Street area.

Read more: Police seek suspect, issue arrest warrant after former CBC journalist assaulted

Read next: This gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation. How is that possible?

Police said the victim was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene.

Trending Now

More to come…

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingToronto crimeTPSToronto StabbingSerious InjuriesBay StreetDundas Street West
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers